49.7 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an above average progress 8 score of 0.12

Here’s how pupils at every Shields school performed in their GCSEs

With pupils receiving their GCSE results in August 2019, the data is here - how did your local Shields school do?

By Rhona Shennan
Friday, 25th October 2019, 12:40 pm
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 12:40 pm

These figures come from the Gov.uk website service that allows free access to find and compare school data in England. People can therefore see stats regarding the performances of primary schools, secondary schools, 16s to 18s performances, Ofsted ratings, absences and more.

1. St Wilfrid’s RC College

40.0 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of -0.03

Photo: St Wilfrid’s RC College

2. Harton Academy

37.4 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of -0.14

Photo: Harton Academy

3. St Joseph's Catholic Academy

37.9 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of -0.15

Photo: St Joseph's Catholic Academy

4. Boldon School

36.6 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an above average progress 8 score of -0.25

Photo: Boldon School

