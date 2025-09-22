Heworth Grange School showcases student art inspired by US artist Ebony Iman Dallas

Heworth Grange School, part of Consilium Academies, recently hosted a special exhibition celebrating student creativity and cultural history. The exhibition featured artwork created by students, inspired by the work of renowned American artist Ebony Iman Dallas, who is based in Oklahoma.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the event, the school was honoured to display original pieces by Ebony Iman Dallas herself, including her striking works on Black History, which were specially shipped over from the United States for the occasion.

“Heworth Grange has a beautiful diverse student body that we represent in our curriculum. We are so proud of the amazing work they have created and thankful to work with Ebony and Durham University on this project. It was great to see so many of our local community attend.” Terence Graham, Head of History at Heworth Grange School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition was made possible through an exciting partnership with Durham University’s History Department, whose professors have been working closely with the school to bring this unique project to life. In addition to supporting the exhibition, the professors generously provided art materials for the students and made a valuable donation of books on Black History to enrich the Heworth Grange library.

Students of Heworth Grange

"This has been an incredible opportunity for our students to engage with history and art in a meaningful way. To be inspired by Ebony Iman Dallas’s work and to see their own pieces exhibited alongside hers is something they will never forget. We are also extremely grateful to Durham University for their continued support and generosity," said Neil Rodgers, Principal at Heworth Grange School.

“All our students showed enthusiasm for the project and enjoyed the opportunity to produce a piece of site-specific art that they knew would go on display around school. Some of our students just immersed themselves in the project, spending breaktime, lunchtime and after school finishing their work.

"The exhibition was an absolute hit, and as Head of Visual Arts I was so proud to see our students, their families, the staff and the community immerse themselves in the work. Having Ebony Iman Dallas join us was an honour, the students were so excited to meet the artist that had inspired their work," said Keighley Wanless, Head of Visual Arts