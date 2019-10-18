How South Tyneside schools did in new GCSE key stage 4 performance results
South Tyneside has just one school classed as performing better than the national average for progress at GCSE.
The Department for Education has released new figures ranking provisional GCSE results for every school in the borough.
The department uses two standards to measure progress.
Attainment 8 scores how well pupils have done in their GCSEs at the end of key stage 4, based on results in up to eight qualifications, including English; maths; three English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages; and three other additional approved qualifications.
Progress 8 compares their progress at the end of key stage two – aged 11 - and age 16, to other pupils with similar results at the end of primary school.
Education chiefs says comparing the two gives a fairer idea of how successful a school is in helping its pupils to develop.
South Tyneside’s average attainment 8 score was 42.7, compared to 46.6 for all state-funded schools in England. The borough’s average progress 8 score was -0.33, compared to a national average of -0.03
The DFE ranks performance in progress 8 in five ways – well above average, above average, average, below average and well below average.
In South Tyneside, only Boldon School was ranked ‘above average’ in progress 8 standards, with a score of 0.25, while St Wilfrid's RC College, Whitburn Church of England Academy, Harton Academy, St Joseph's Catholic Academy and Mortimer Community College were ranked as ‘average’.
South Shields School and Jarrow School were rated ‘below average’, while Hebburn Comprehensive School, Bamburgh School, Epinay Business and Enterprise School and Park View School
were ‘well below average.’