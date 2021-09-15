Latest Ofsted judgements for South Tyneside schools as children return to classrooms
As Ofsted announced an autumn return to a full programme of graded school inspections we have set out a definitive list of the most recent judgements for our region’s schools.
Schools are inspected to assess their performance on the key areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.
Each criteria is then graded outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate, with the school then given an overall judgement.
There are currently 90 per cent of schools in South Tyneside classified as good or better with 30.6 per cent judged as being outstanding. Five current schools were judged at their last inspections as requiring improvement. There are no schools currently classified as inadequate.
The majority of inspections were postponed during the Covid pandemic.
While a select few schools were inspected during the summer term, the inspection process is due to resume in full this month.
Below is a list of judgements for South Tyneside schools based on their most recent full inspections. A number of schools may have had interim smaller inspections since then to ensure the school is still operating at the same level.
A significant number of the region’s schools have closed and reopened as academies and have not yet been inspected since this process has taken place.
Read More
Outstanding judgement
East Boldon Infants' School – inspected – 11-01-2008
Epinay Business and Enterprise School – inspected – 29-03-2018
Harton Academy – inspected – 10-01-2013 – awaiting new inspection after academy conversion.
Hadrian Primary School – inspected – 16-06-2008
Marine Park Primary School – inspected – 09-03-2017
Mortimer Primary School – inspected – 19-12-2012
St Aloysius Catholic Infant School, Hebburn – inspected – 23-01-2019 – awaiting new inspection after academy conversion.
St Aloysius Catholic Junior School Academy – inspected – 01-10-2015 – awaiting new inspection after academy conversion.
St Bede's Catholic Primary School, South Shields – inspected – 21-03-2013
St Gregory's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 29-02-2012
St Matthew's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 06-07-2012
St Wilfrid's RC College – inspected – 04-10-2018
Valley View Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2014
West Boldon Primary School – inspected – 05-02-2009
Good
Bamburgh School – inspected – 25-01-2018
Bede Burn Primary School – inspected – 16-01-2018
Biddick Hall Infants' School – inspected – 18-07-2017
Biddick Hall Junior School – inspected – 12-09-2017
Boldon School – inspected – 19-09-2019
Dunn Street Primary School – inspected – 17-01-2017
Forest View Primary – inspected – 21-03-2019
Harton Primary School – inspected – 09-05-2018
Hebburn Comprehensive School – inspected – 21-06-2017
Hebburn Lakes Primary School – inspected – 09-03-2018
Hedworth Lane Primary School – inspected – 16-10-2018
Hedworthfield Primary School – inspected – 14-12-2016
Holy Trinity Church of England Academy (South Shields) – inspected – 09-05-2017
Jarrow Cross CofE Primary School – 04-12-2019
Jarrow School – inspected – 01-03-2017
Keelman's Way School – inspected – 03-10-2018
Laygate Community School – inspected – 01-02-2018
Lord Blyton Primary School – inspected – 01-03-2017
Marsden Primary School – inspected – 18-04-2018
Monkton Academy – inspected – 01-05-2019
Monkton Infants' School – inspected – 27-11-2019
Mortimer Community College – inspected – 18-09-2019
Park View School – inspected – 17-10-2017
Ridgeway Primary Academy – inspected – 18-11-2016
Sea View Primary School – inspected – 23-05-2019
Simonside Primary School – inspected – 06-06-2018
SS Peter and Paul RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – 22-11-2017 – awaiting new inspection following academy conversion
St Bede's RC Primary School, Jarrow – inspected – 15-11-2017
St James' RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 24-01-2017
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Jarrow – inspected – 05-10-2017 – awaiting new inspection following academy conversion
St Mary's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 04-10-2017 – awaiting new inspection following academy conversion
St Oswald's CofE Aided Primary School – inspected – 06-11-2019
St Oswald's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 22-02-2018
Stanhope Primary School – inspected – 15-03-2018
Tyne Coast College – inspected – 11-10-2019
Westoe Crown Primary School – inspected – 22-05-2018
Whitburn Church of England Academy – inspected – 13-11-2019
Whitburn Village Primary School – inspected – 05-02-2020
Requires Improvement
Ashley Primary School – inspected – 07-02-2018
East Boldon Junior School – inspected – 11-07-2018
Fellgate Primary School – inspected – 12-10-2017
St Joseph's Catholic Academy – inspected – 31-01-2019
Toner Avenue Primary School – inspected – 31-10-2018