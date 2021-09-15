Latest Ofsted judgements for South Tyneside schools as children return to classrooms

Schools are inspected to assess their performance on the key areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.

Each criteria is then graded outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate, with the school then given an overall judgement.

There are currently 90 per cent of schools in South Tyneside classified as good or better with 30.6 per cent judged as being outstanding. Five current schools were judged at their last inspections as requiring improvement. There are no schools currently classified as inadequate.

Ofsted will this month start to return to a full inspection programme for schools. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

The majority of inspections were postponed during the Covid pandemic.

While a select few schools were inspected during the summer term, the inspection process is due to resume in full this month.

Below is a list of judgements for South Tyneside schools based on their most recent full inspections. A number of schools may have had interim smaller inspections since then to ensure the school is still operating at the same level.

A significant number of the region’s schools have closed and reopened as academies and have not yet been inspected since this process has taken place.

Outstanding judgement

East Boldon Infants' School – inspected – 11-01-2008

Epinay Business and Enterprise School – inspected – 29-03-2018

Harton Academy – inspected – 10-01-2013 – awaiting new inspection after academy conversion.

Hadrian Primary School – inspected – 16-06-2008

Marine Park Primary School – inspected – 09-03-2017

Mortimer Primary School – inspected – 19-12-2012

St Aloysius Catholic Infant School, Hebburn – inspected – 23-01-2019 – awaiting new inspection after academy conversion.

St Aloysius Catholic Junior School Academy – inspected – 01-10-2015 – awaiting new inspection after academy conversion.

St Bede's Catholic Primary School, South Shields – inspected – 21-03-2013

St Gregory's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 29-02-2012

St Matthew's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 06-07-2012

St Wilfrid's RC College – inspected – 04-10-2018

Valley View Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2014

West Boldon Primary School – inspected – 05-02-2009

Good

Bamburgh School – inspected – 25-01-2018

Bede Burn Primary School – inspected – 16-01-2018

Biddick Hall Infants' School – inspected – 18-07-2017

Biddick Hall Junior School – inspected – 12-09-2017

Boldon School – inspected – 19-09-2019

Dunn Street Primary School – inspected – 17-01-2017

Forest View Primary – inspected – 21-03-2019

Harton Primary School – inspected – 09-05-2018

Hebburn Comprehensive School – inspected – 21-06-2017

Hebburn Lakes Primary School – inspected – 09-03-2018

Hedworth Lane Primary School – inspected – 16-10-2018

Hedworthfield Primary School – inspected – 14-12-2016

Holy Trinity Church of England Academy (South Shields) – inspected – 09-05-2017

Jarrow Cross CofE Primary School – 04-12-2019

Jarrow School – inspected – 01-03-2017

Keelman's Way School – inspected – 03-10-2018

Laygate Community School – inspected – 01-02-2018

Lord Blyton Primary School – inspected – 01-03-2017

Marsden Primary School – inspected – 18-04-2018

Monkton Academy – inspected – 01-05-2019

Monkton Infants' School – inspected – 27-11-2019

Mortimer Community College – inspected – 18-09-2019

Park View School – inspected – 17-10-2017

Ridgeway Primary Academy – inspected – 18-11-2016

Sea View Primary School – inspected – 23-05-2019

Simonside Primary School – inspected – 06-06-2018

SS Peter and Paul RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – 22-11-2017 – awaiting new inspection following academy conversion

St Bede's RC Primary School, Jarrow – inspected – 15-11-2017

St James' RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 24-01-2017

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Jarrow – inspected – 05-10-2017 – awaiting new inspection following academy conversion

St Mary's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 04-10-2017 – awaiting new inspection following academy conversion

St Oswald's CofE Aided Primary School – inspected – 06-11-2019

St Oswald's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 22-02-2018

Stanhope Primary School – inspected – 15-03-2018

Tyne Coast College – inspected – 11-10-2019

Westoe Crown Primary School – inspected – 22-05-2018

Whitburn Church of England Academy – inspected – 13-11-2019

Whitburn Village Primary School – inspected – 05-02-2020

Requires Improvement

Ashley Primary School – inspected – 07-02-2018

East Boldon Junior School – inspected – 11-07-2018

Fellgate Primary School – inspected – 12-10-2017

St Joseph's Catholic Academy – inspected – 31-01-2019

Toner Avenue Primary School – inspected – 31-10-2018

