Meet the cutest crossing patrol in South Shields as little ones get a lesson in staying safe

Children at Nurserytime South Shields got the chance to dress up as school crossing patrols and brandish mini-versions of their trademark lollipop-shaped signs as they learned how to safely cross roads.

The session even included the team setting up a working model of a pedestrian crossing, complete with miniature traffic lights and a pretend strip of road.

Helen Coulson, manager at Nurserytime South Shields, said: “(We) recently had an exciting visit from the Road Safety Team at South Tyneside Council.

Children from Nurserytime South Shields get a lesson in road safety.

"Lori and Julie (from the team) came along to visit and deliver the message of safety when they are out and about. The team brought their demo puffin crossing and the children underwent a road safety talk before demonstrating how to cross the road safely.

“The ethos at Nurserytime is very-much focused around engaging in memorable experiences, taking advantage of their beautiful coastal location and many links within the community. In order to ensure that these experiences happen safely, the children benefit from being equipped with the vital safety experience which Lori and Julie delivered.”

Helen added: “The knowledge gained from this experience not only educates our children now but remains with them into the future. It is those crucial life skills which allow our children to grow and develop into capable, independent, self-sufficient young people.”

She added: “We would like to say a huge special 'thank you' to Lori & Julie - our Road Safety Team from South Tyneside Council for facilitating such an important visit in such a child-friendly, intriguing manner.

“We look forward to putting our skills and knowledge into practice during our adventures in 2023.”

The South Tyneside Road Safety team delivers education, training and publicity for drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The team offers free sessions, and aims to give an introduction into safe road use for children and young road users as well as valuable safety information for adults.

They offer child pedestrian training sessions as well as ‘bikeability’ classes, a modern version of the ‘cycling proficiency’ schemes many adults will remember from their school days.

