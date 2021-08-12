Meet the 'determined’ St Joseph’s Catholic Academy students celebrating GCSE success

St Joseph’s Catholic Academy is celebrating after seeing 65% of students achieve a grade 4 or better in every GCSE subject.

Head teacher Peter Mitchell said: "The staff and governors at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy are extremely proud of the achievements of our year 11 students.

St Joseph’s Catholic Academy students celebrate their GCSE results.

"We would like to congratulate them on their hard work, determination and excellent GCSE results.

"Students taking their GCSEs this year have had to face and overcome a series of challenging events over the past 18 months in order to gain their qualifications.

"They have demonstrated their ability in a series of robust assessments subject to a rigorous standardisation procedure presenting a true reflection of their ability.

“We wish all our students well as they progress onto their chosen next steps including staying on into sixth form, continuing with their education elsewhere or taking up an apprenticeship and training.

St Josephs RC Academy, Hebburn, students receive their GCSE results.

“I would also like to thank the staff and the families of our students who have supported them during this very difficult time.”

Louana Pennick, 16, achieved six grade 8s, and four grade 9s and is planning to study A Levels in physics, psychology and maths at St Joseph’s sixth form.

She said: “I am just really happy, I was worried last night about the results.

"With Covid I didn’t know how it was going to affect them and I have found it to be a tough year, but I am really happy now.”

St Josephs RC Academy students Louana Pennick, Megan Henderson, Hannah Jobling and Deborah Shofowora with their GCSE results.

Deborah Shofowora, 16, was delighted her hard work had paid off after achieving six grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7 and a Distinction*.

She will study A Levels in biology, chemistry and psychology at St Joseph’s sixth form.

She said: “It has been a really difficult year but it has paid off in the end!”

Hannah Jobling, 16, was also among the school’s top achievers with five grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7.

St Josephs RC Academy, Hebburn, student Thomas Bryson with his GCSE results.

She will study at A Levels in physics, maths and psychology at St Joseph’s sixth form.

She said: “I am very happy, I didn’t expect those grades!

"I knew I had done alright, but didn't think I had done this well.

"It has been hard to have the motivation to work from home, especially during the second lockdown when we didn’t know what was going on.”

Christopher Burdis, 16, said he was “over the moon” after achieving eight grade 9s and two grade 8s following a “tough year.”

He will study A Levels at sixth form including maths, further maths and computer science.

St Josephs RC Academy student Christopher Burdis with his GCSE results.

Thomas Bryson, 16, achieved five grade 9s and five grade 8s and will also study A Levels at sixth form.

He said: “I am pretty happy with that. All the hard work has paid off.”

Somya Garg, 16, was also delighted after earning nine grade 9s to study A Levels at sixth form.

”I am feeling very happy,” he said.

"It has been tough but I have been able to cope with it.”

As per the guide below, issued by the exams regulator Ofqual, the GCSE numerical system equates to the following grades:9 = High A* grade8 = Lower A* or high A7 = Lower A grade6 = High B grade5 = Lower B or high C4 = Lower C grade3 = D or high E2 = Lower E or high F1 = Lower F or GU = U remains the same

