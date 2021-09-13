Happy faces heading back to school!

More of your 'back to school' pictures as South Tyneside children start the new year

It’s an exciting time of year for children of all ages as school returns for the autumn term.

By Debra Fox
Monday, 13th September 2021, 4:55 am

Families across South Tyneside have been sharing their pride with brilliant ‘back to school’ pictures – whether their little ones are stepping into the classroom for the first time, moving onto big school or just getting ready to enjoy the adventure in their new year group.

We have been inundated with your smashing school snaps, so much so that we’ve put together another round-up online.

Click here to check out our first picture special, and scroll through below to see the latest photographs.

1. Voue and Harley

Going into Reception and Year 4.

Photo: Paige Newman

2. Lucas, Leyton and Lewie

Time for a picture before Year 2, Year 3 and Year 5 begins.

Photo: Lauren Yannetta

3. Blake

Blake Gorman, age 6, going into Year 1.

Photo: Danielle Gorman

4. Scott

Time for Year 1.

Photo: Samantha Clayton

