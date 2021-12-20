Nursery children stage outdoor 'Fidgety Nativity' and Christmas singalong in South Shields park

Staff and children at Nurserytime in South Shields were allocated space at the community garden in North Marine Park in 2019, and have since worked hard to make the most of it, as well as enjoyed some fun times at the spot.

Nurserytime also use the space for events, and earlier in December it played host to an afternoon of festive entertainment as the children thanked those who have helped them with their activities over the past year.

The children performed a 'Fidgety Nativity' – telling the Christmas story via actions and song – and festive singalong on Friday, December 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and children from Nurserytime held an outdoor nativity and carol service in North Marine park South Shields, watched by Mayor of South Tyneside Councillor Jean Copp (standing right) Nathan Kew and Jon Shaw of South Shields FC, and Santa Claus.

Invited along were representatives from South Tyneside Council, including its parks team, and South Shields Football Club (SSFC), with whom Nurserytime has established a partnership. The two organisations are due to launch a project together in 2022.

Manager Helen Coulson said: “This event allowed us an opportunity to say thank you to all those within the community that we have formed links with – Jade Ridley (parks pfficer), Nathan Kew (SSFC Foundation) joined by Jon Shaw (SSFC football player), Mayor of South Tyneside Jean Copp and 'Tom the Music Man' – a teacher who joins the children during rehearsals and who wrote the song and narrative for us.”

She added: “The event was really enjoyable. A lot of our parents came along and the children even had a visit and present from Santa.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.