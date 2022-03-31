Nursery staff “so proud” after being judged good following latest Ofsted inspection

Inspectors praised the nursery for its caring ethos with the report stating the children are “very happy” and parents commenting that their children “love coming”.

Staff were commended for their high expectations with three-year-old children able to count objects beyond 20 and all children demonstrating an “enjoyment of learning” and “good concentration for their age”.

After being informed of the judgement, manager Kate Murray said: ''The staff team work extremely hard each and every day and we are so proud of them as well as all of the children. We would also like to thank the parents and carers for working closely with us to help provide the children with the best care and appreciate their ongoing support.

Children at Cleadon Tower Nursery give a thumbs up to their latest good Ofsted report.

"We will continue to strive to develop our amazing nursery.''

The report highlighted the strength of the nursery’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Lead Inspector Elizabeth Fish stated: “Children with SEND are very well supported. Additional funding is used effectively to support children to make the best possible progress. For example, managers use funding to deploy a member of staff as a one-to-one support.

"This helps children to access a range of activities throughout the day.”

Ms Fish also commended the “strong relationships” developed by the nursery with other professional agencies involved with the children and guidance provided to parents to support their children.

The report also praised the children’s behaviour and awareness of “staying safe”.

Ms Fish added: “Children behave well. They demonstrate a good understanding of the expectations in the nursery rooms. During the inspection, two-year-old children tidied up quickly when they heard the 'tidy up' song.

"Older children know they must line-up ready to go out. They wait patiently as their friends get their wellington boots and coats on.

"Children develop a very good awareness of how they can keep themselves safe. Older children talk confidently about risks in the outdoor area, such as slipping in the mud. They confidently talk about how they need to be very careful as they chop a banana with a knife.”

Areas targeted for improvement include more opportunities for babies and toddlers to develop communication skills and consistency of messaging about healthy eating.

