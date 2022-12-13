Inspectors highlighted how children are happy at “this caring and friendly nursery”, and commended the positive behaviour of the children and relationships established with parents and children, who staff know “extremely well”.

The report also praised the wider support and development opportunities afforded to children.

Lead inspector Elizabeth Fish said: “Staff go above and beyond to provide experiences for children outside of their normal experiences. For example, they provide a forest park and a lending library, as there are no parks or libraries accessible to the children.

“The nursery staff are constantly changing and evolving how they work. An example of this is the introduction of a breakfast club to ensure children have a

healthy breakfast before they start.

"Staff work with a local supermarket to source food, as not all children have time for breakfast before they leave home in the morning.

"The manager uses funding effectively to help children make good progress. For example, staff have bought resources to strengthen children's physical skills,

Parent Jess McLaughlin with daughter Hallie, alongside nursery manager Carole Greener and Cllr Adam Ellison.

helping them to catch up in this area of learning.”

Ms Fish also praised the nursery for laying the foundations for children to develop a love of reading.

She added: “Children develop a love of books. Two-year-old children listen intently to a story about a witch. Staff read with excellent expression and help children to become fully involved in the story.

"They take time to listen to children as they talk about what they would like or dislike. This supports the development of children's language and literacy skills.”

The report also highlighted how parents speak “very highly” of the nursery.

One of those parents is Jess McLaughlin whose daughter Hallie, two, attends the nursery, while her son, Harry, left in the summer.

Jess, from Biddick Hall in South Shields, said: “It’s a brilliant nursery. The staff have gone above and beyond for both my children. My son is autistic and has a severe form of epilepsy and the staff there have played a big part in his journey to get him into a special school.

“I’m over the moon for the staff that they received a Good rating, it is so well deserved.”

After being informed of the judgement, nursery manager Carole Greener said: “We are really pleased with the judgement and I’m proud of the staff and the fact their hard-work has been recognised. It was a tough inspection and so there was also an element of relief.

"I’m delighted the report recognised the children are happy and the fact that staff go above and beyond for them.”

The nursery is overseen by South Tyneside Council.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “Nurseries are incredibly important as they provide the building blocks on which a love of learning can be built.