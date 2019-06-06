Ofsted inspectors say South Shields School is improving as campaigners urge reprieve over closure

A newly built £24million South Tyneside school condemned to closure has seen a rise in standards, leading campaigners to call for its reprieve.

Education inspectors say South Shields School, which opened in 2011 but is set to shut next year, has made marked improvements.

Colin Campbell.

They have raised it from the lowest possible ‘inadequate’ rating to ‘requires improvement.

In doing so, they say the school, in Nevinson Avenue, South Shields, now has ‘good’ leadership and management - and recognise that pupils’ outcomes have also improved.

Ofsted’s team found the change had occurred despite anxiety among some pupils around the planned August 2020 closure, which was announced in January.

Chairman of the South Tyneside Landlords Association, Colin Campbell, said the Ofsted report should lead to a closure rethink.

Protest against planned closure of South Shields School with NASUWT, staff, parents and children.

He said: “The school is not due to close for more than a year, and it’s quite possible by then that it could be doing outstanding work.

“The council has closed it too soon and is instead sending children who live nearby to other schools.

“If the council looked at this report and recognised that there may soon be enough parents who would want to send their children to this school, then that’s a reason to keep it open.

“It’s possible that there could soon be enough parents who would be willing to do that.”

NASUWT regional organiser Simon Kennedy with South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck at a protest over the closure of South Shields School.

In 2014 the school was graded ‘good’ by Ofsted, but a slump in standards uncovered during a follow up inspection in October 2017, saw its future put in jeopardy.

Under Department for Education rules, any school which hits the lowest rating level can no longer be supported by its local authority but must instead find an academy sponsor.

However, a combination of low pupil numbers and debt meant no sponsor was forthcoming.

After a public consultation, council bosses announced the school was on borrowed time and would close.

In its report, Ofsted said head teacher Allie Denholm had “provided strong and stable leadership through a period of exceptional change”.

It also found senior leaders and staff had a “clear vision for improving teaching” and are leading the school with “commitment and moral purpose”.

Inspectors said leaders had taken “purposeful action to improve the quality of teaching” and staff were “providing increasing opportunities for pupils to work at greater depths of understanding”.

Ofsted did notice some pupils had been affected by the loss of their friends and peers ahead of the closure, which had caused anxiety in some.

It said educational attainment had also improved, with the proportion of pupils achieving grades 5 or above in English and maths doubling.

Those who now achieved grades 4 or above had increased by 20%, with results in science improving by a full grade.

Ms Denholm conceded the report would not stop closure but said: “Everyone connected with the school is tremendously proud of the report we have received which we feel is a true reflection of the hard work put into South Shields School.

“I am delighted that Ofsted have recognised the stability that has been achieved when you consider the enormous pressure the school has been under since the decision was taken to close the school.

“Whilst this report will not stop school closure, we will continue to fight tooth and nail to ensure every student receives the best education possible.

“I’m so pleased to see everything we have been working towards coming to fruition and look forward to seeing further improvements.”

She added: “Our pupils and their successes have been and will always be our number one priority.

“We remain focused on continuing our hard work to provide stability, I owe a big thank you to all staff and governors who have continued to work tirelessly to secure improvements, showing great resilience at a very difficult time.”

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “This revised rating of requires improvement provides both welcome recognition for the staff and reassurance for students and parents that the school continues to focus on improving outcomes.

“There are positive improvements identified in the inspector’s report and the council is working with the school to address those areas which inspectors identified as still requiring improvement.

“We remain committed to supporting the school community during the closure process and making sure the transition to other schools is as smooth as possible.”