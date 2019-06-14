As thousands of teenagers across the North East prepare to toast the end of their GCSEs, parents are being warned to ensure their children stay safe and celebrate sensibly.

Northumbria Police have issued a warning to pupils and their families to make sure any celebrations do not land them in hot water, as the force prepares for an increase in reports of youth disorder.

Officers are also encouraging parents to make sure they know where their children are during the end-of-exam festivities – and reminding shop owners that it is illegal to sell alcohol to under-18s.

Some local businesses will also be visited by police as the force spreads the message.

Additional patrols will be taking place in “hot-spot” areas, where disorder has previously been reported.

Both plain-clothed and uniformed officers will take part in the patrols, and be on hand to deal with any incidents.

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, the force’s lead for anti-social behaviour, has congratulated the region’s young people on completing their exams.

She added: “We do anticipate groups of young people hanging around together in public places over the coming weeks and that can often lead to complaints from the local community.

“The overwhelming majority of young people are a credit to themselves and their local area, and I hope those who have now finished their exams enjoy themselves and the excitement that end-of-term brings.

“However, a minority of individuals can be drawn into anti-social behaviour and associated crimes, and I’d like to reiterate that this type of behaviour simply won’t be tolerated.”