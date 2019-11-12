Royal honour for South Shields Marine School lecturer after 20 years dedication

Alain Reynier

Alain Reynier was presented with the Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service by the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, at a ceremony at Trinity House in London.

The medal is reward for his devotion to duty and exemplary service in 20 years of working at world-leading maritime training centre South Shields Marine School.

Alain was nominated by marine cadets in recognition of going above and beyond the call of duty in supporting their welfare during their studies at the marine school, which is part of Tyne Coast College.

He said: “It is quite humbling to find myself being shown their appreciation in such a way. I have been a lecturer with the college since 1999, and shortly after joining, I moved into its Dr Winterbottom Halls of Residence to offer tutorial support to marine school students.

“I lived there many years, resulting in me assisting students with both academic and personal problems, which just became a way of life to me.”

Though no longer based within the Halls of Residence, Alain has continued his support, helping students with their work during the college day and also when needed at other times.

This resulted in several ex-students nominating him for the medal, stating how much he had helped them change their lives.