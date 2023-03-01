Secondary school placement day: The schools in South Tyneside rated ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ by Ofsted

Thousands of Year 6 pupils across the region will find out today (Wednesday, March 1) which secondary school has offered them a place for September 2023.

The UK Government states that the majority of pupils will be offered a place at one of their preferred schools, with most being offered their top choice.

Gov.uk states that last year, 94.4% of applicants for a secondary school place received an offer from one of their top three choices.

Year 6 pupils are set to find out what secondary school they will be attending in September 2023. Photo: Getty Images.

Here is a list of South Tyneside secondary schools that have been rated “outstanding” or “good”, according to the Ofsted website.

Bamburgh School, Norham Avenue, South Shields, NE34 7TD. Rated good on February 26, 2018.

Boldon School, New Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9DZ. Rated good on October 9, 2019.

Epinay Business and Enterprise School, Nevinson Avenue, NE34 8BT. Rated outstanding on April 25, 2018.

Hebburn Comprehensive School, Campbell Park Road, Hebburn, NE31 2QU. Rated good on July 17, 2017.

Jarrow School, Field Terrace, Jarrow, NE32 5PR. Rated good on September 21, 2022.

Keelman's Way School, Campbell Park Road, Hebburn, NE31 1QY. Rated good on October 24, 2018.

Mortimer Community College, Reading Road, South Shields, NE33 4UG. Rated good on October 15, 2019.

Park View School, Temple Park Road, South Shields, NE34 0QA. Rated good on November 14, 2017.

St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Mill Lane, Hebburn, NE31 2ET. Rated good on November 24, 2022.