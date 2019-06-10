A talented art student who struggled to leave her house three years ago has won a trio of awards after a ‘life-changing’ degree.

Textiles and surface design student Ami Scott from South Shields was borderline agoraphobic and did not speak to anyone for the first year of her course at The Northern School of Art in Hartlepool.

But three years later she has won an unprecedented three awards after making great progress which has also included the 25-year-old setting up and running her own textiles business.

Ami said her degree had been life-transforming. She said: “When I started I was borderline agoraphobic and had to be supported to even leave the house.

“I didn’t speak to anyone in my first year and spent a lot of time in the darkroom.

“The staff and community here have really nurtured and supported me so I am now a completely different person.

Textiles and surface design student Ami receiving a checque for 200 for winning the Tees Valley Arts Endeavour Award.

“I’m passionate about telling my story to encourage and inspire anyone who is as shy as I was when I started here.”

Ami was shortlisted for four awards in the Northern School of Art’s end of year degree show entitled Made By.

She won The Northern School of Art Progression Award, the Gary Pearson Textiles Award for breaking boundaries and the Tees Valley Arts Endeavour Award.

They recognised the ‘truly outstanding academic progress’ Ami has made during her degree and ’go-for-it’ mantra which has seen her set up and run business, Bohemia Textile Products, alongside her studies.

Ami’s display of beautiful textiles and surface design work focuses on messages about animals being sentient beings and the life-changing impact of veganism that she is using her new found confidence to promote.

It has also propelled her to launch a second business, a vegan juice bar in Youniq Fitness Academy in South Shields, which opened on Saturday, June 8.

Award winners were announced at a preview for friends, families and creative organisations.

Work by Ami and over 150 graduating and current students are on display in the Northern School of Art’s end of year show at its Church Street, Hartlepool, campus now until Saturday, June 15.

It features fabulous film sets and fine art, costumes and commercial photography and textiles and TV films by future creatives.