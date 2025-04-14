South Shields schoolchildren join Bishop to walk 2,000km in Lent fundraising challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schools across a Multi-Academy Trust in the North-east have embarked on an epic 2,000-kilometre walk to raise funds for CAFOD.

Pupils and staff from Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, which has 25 primary schools and five secondaries across East Durham, South Tyneside, and Sunderland, have joined CAFOD Big Lent Walk.

This year’s theme for the annual event, which is extra special this year as the Catholic Church celebrates its Jubilee year, is ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

One of the Trust’s schools taking part in the challenge is St. Bede’s Catholic Primary School in South Shields. Staff and pupils were delighted to welcome Bishop Stephen, who is Chair of the Board of Trustees for CAFOD, as well as Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle, to join their Big Lent Walk.

Headteacher Carol Devine said: “We were absolutely delighted to have Bishop Stephen join us for the CAFOD Big Lent Walk on such a beautiful, sunny day!

“His energy and enthusiasm were truly infectious, and it was heartwarming to see parents, grandparents and governors all coming together to support the event. It was a fantastic opportunity for our school community to pray together, get some exercise and contribute to a great cause. Our school choir gave a fantastic performance for our visitors, and our Mini Vinnies did a brilliant job serving afternoon tea.

“It was a perfect day that really showcased the spirit of our school community, and we're so grateful to Bishop Stephen for making it even more special!"

Bishop Stephen said: “It was wonderful to have such a warm welcome from the staff and children at St. Bede's. I thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the afternoon celebrations and it was fantastic to join everyone for the Big Lent Walk for CAFOD. The sense of community shone through."

Pupils at St. Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, Seaham pictured on their Lent Walk.

Elaine Parlett, deputy headteacher of Seaham’s St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, another Trust school taking part in the challenge, said: “We regularly participate in the Big Lent Walk, raising money to help CAFOD support communities around the world become self-sufficient in times of crisis.

“Our pupils know that Lent is an opportunity for us not only to pray and fast but to make positive contributions. In this Jubilee year, we are all reflecting on hope and how we can bring hope to others; the Big Lent Walk is a fantastic way for our community to bring hope to our global family. We challenged ourselves to walk a collective 2,000 km before the Easter holidays and have already surpassed that.”

Connor, a Year 6 pupil at St. Cuthbert’s, added: "It's important to raise money because it helps families living in poverty around the world get the essentials they need, especially the families we learned about in Kenya.”

All the schools across the Trust started the Jubilee year by creating their own Holy Doors of Hope, which they have on display, and on Friday, 27 June, the Trust’s schools will unite with other schools across the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle to celebrate the Jubilee together.

The CAFOD Big Lent Walk Jubilee is a 40-day challenge, taking place during Lent, where participants walk, run, or stroll 200 km to raise money and awareness for CAFOD's work in fighting global poverty, coinciding with the Jubilee Year of the Catholic Church.

Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) is the official Catholic aid agency for England and Wales, working with local partners to end poverty and injustice through practical help, emergency relief, and advocacy.

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk