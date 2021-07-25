Mortimer Community College hosted its inclusive Race for Life event in the last weeks of the school term, seeing students take part in a series of activities to help raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK

The day-long initiative – which formed part of Mortimer’s first ever diversity and inclusion week – saw students completed a one-mile run within the school grounds, all receiving a medal on completion.

Local Cancer Research UK volunteers joined the school for the day of planned fundraiser activities, holding a stall at the finish line where students and staff could buy Cancer Research wrist bands and pin badges.

Joanne Thornton, Deputy Head Teacher, and Holly Cooper, Senior Lead Practitioner, presented the Cancer Research UK volunteers, John and Hazel Pickering, with the cheque for almost £3,000.

An in-house back sign competition was also held, where each student was asked to design a back sign with an inclusive theme.

The top three back signs from each form class were then displayed in the school reception and these students were all given a Cancer Research pin badge as recognition.

Mortimer Community College said the school had been overwhelmed by the support shown, helping it beat its 2019 fundraiser total and collect the impressive sum of £2,916.03.

“It was great to see so many students having fun raising money for such a fantastic cause,” said Joanne Thornton, Mortimer’s deputy head teacher.

"I enjoyed getting involved in the event and running with the students. It is nice to see how the students and our Mortimer families contribute to our fundraising events even during these difficult times.

"I am very proud that Mortimer have managed to raise over £6,600 for charities this year.”

