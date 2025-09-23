There is no question that the core skills schoolchildren learn during their primary school years are important for their futures, especially those like literacy and numeracy.

Young learners from across the country are now back at school for the new 2025/26 year, settling back into class routines, or for the thousands of new starters just entering Reception, learning new ones. But in South Tyneside, parents of children as young as three will also be starting to think about school - with applications for next year’s primary school places open now.

When it comes to beginning their education on the right foot, these coming years will be matter, and families will naturally want to make sure the schools they put down in their application will be the right one for their child. With this in mind, we’ve taken a look at the highest-performing state primaries across the South Tyneside Council area using our own metric.

The key figure we have based this on is the proportion of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the most recently-available academic year (currently 2023/24), and met the Government’s expected standards in three key areas: reading, writing and maths. Only the very highest-performing local schools have made the list, most of which had more than 70% of their young learners meet this target.

But grades and tests aren’t the only was to measure what sort of learning environment a school provides, so we’ve also made sure each one included had a positive mark in its latest Ofsted inspection. These are poised for an overhaul before the end of the year, but for now, we’ve limited our league table to schools with either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade before September 2024, or positive ratings across all categories if it’s been inspected since. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded official standards.

Here were the 15 South Tyneside schools which came out on top:

1 . Biddick Hall Junior School At the top of the list is this local authority-maintained junior school in South Shields, which takes pupils from the age of 7. It has a roll size of about 228, and in a recent Ofsted inspection, was found to be 'good' or 'outstanding' in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, 91% of its pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 63% locally and 61% nationally.

2 . Cleadon Church of England Academy Next up is this Anglican primary academy in Cleadon. It has a roll size of about 470, and was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 90% of its pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 63% locally and 61% nationally.

3 . Forest View Primary Forest View is a maintained primary school in South Shields, with a roll size of about 245. It was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 88% of its pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 63% locally and 61% nationally.