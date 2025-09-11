South Tyneside’s 39 primary schools ranked by The Telegraph’s 2025 league table

The Telegraph has revealed its 2025 school league tables, which includes all 39 of South Tyneside’s primary schools.
Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:
- Key Stage 2 grammar, punctuation and spelling tests scores (5 points)
- Key Stage 2 maths scores (5 points)
- Key Stage 2 reading tests scores (5 points)
- Comparison with local authority average (3 points)
- Proportion meeting expectations (5 points)
- Proportion of disadvantaged pupils meeting expectations (5 points)
- Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
- Class size (4 points)
- Truancy (4 points)
Take a look at how South Tyneside’s primary schools are ranked, according to The Telegraph league table.
