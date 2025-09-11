South Tyneside’s 39 primary schools ranked by The Telegraph’s 2025 league table

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 11th Sep 2025, 16:52 BST

South Tyneside’s primary schools have been ranked by The Telegraph’s 2025 league table.

The Telegraph has revealed its 2025 school league tables, which includes all 39 of South Tyneside’s primary schools.

Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:

  • Key Stage 2 grammar, punctuation and spelling tests scores (5 points)
  • Key Stage 2 maths scores (5 points)
  • Key Stage 2 reading tests scores (5 points)
  • Comparison with local authority average (3 points)
  • Proportion meeting expectations (5 points)
  • Proportion of disadvantaged pupils meeting expectations (5 points)
  • Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
  • Class size (4 points)
  • Truancy (4 points)

Take a look at how South Tyneside’s primary schools are ranked, according to The Telegraph league table.

The Telegraph has ranked South Tyneside's primary schools.

1. South Tyneside primary schools ranked by The Telegraph

The Telegraph has ranked South Tyneside's primary schools. | Google Maps

Forest View Primary School has been awarded a score of 37/40 on The Telegraph's league table, making it rated as very good.

2. Forest View Primary School, South Shields

Forest View Primary School has been awarded a score of 37/40 on The Telegraph's league table, making it rated as very good. | Google Maps

Biddick Hall Junior School has been awarded a score of 35/40 on The Telegraph's league table, making it rated as very good.

3. Biddick Hall Junior School, South Shields

Biddick Hall Junior School has been awarded a score of 35/40 on The Telegraph's league table, making it rated as very good. | Google Maps

Marine Park Primary School has been awarded a score of 35/40 on The Telegraph's league table, making it rated as very good.

4. Marine Park Primary School, South Shields

Marine Park Primary School has been awarded a score of 35/40 on The Telegraph's league table, making it rated as very good. | Google Maps

