The school, in Temple Park Road, South Shields, is celebrating after 78% of its students achieved five standard passes including English and maths.

Year 11 students had to complete a series of rigorous in-school assessments in order to demonstrate their ability and secure their final grades after exams were cancelled because of the pandemic.

St Wilfrid’s RC College said it was ‘extremely proud’ of the results achieved by their Year 11 students following the pandemic-related disruption in both years of their GCSE and BTEC courses.

Matthew Rutherford, Billy Moy, Logan Ebanks and Niall Rutherford celebrate their GCSE results at St Wilfrid's R C College.

Denise Ritchie, Head of School, said: “Students have shown real resilience in coping with the immense challenges of the past 18 months.

"Their positive attitude and support for each other has helped them to endure the uncertainties faced by the cancellation of external examinations and the move to Teacher Assessed Grades.”

St Wilfrid’s confirmed that 79% of students achieved a grade 4+ in English and maths and an impressive 29% of grades at GCSE were a grade 7 or above.

A number of students achieved the top 8 and 9 grades across the board, including Eve Robson, who received eight grade 9s and two grade 8s; Carl Andre, who earned seven grade 9s and three grade 8s and Logan Ebanks, who scored six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one D*.

Carl Andre, Sofia Torres and Shreya Bhardwaj celebrate their GCSE results at St Wilfrid's R C College.

Niav Vass also achieved six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one D*, while fellow student Gabriel Banos Flores earned four grade 9s and six grade 8s.

Mrs Ritchie said: “The staff at St Wilfrid’s has worked hard to ensure that the grading process has been fair and accurate, ensuring that each student achieved the grades they deserved.

"We would like to thank them all for going above and beyond to make sure that all students were supported throughout the very challenging TAG process.”

“Our students should be immensely proud of what they have achieved and we wish them the best of luck for the future.

"We are delighted that large numbers of our students have chosen to continue their learning journey with us in our sixth form and we look forward to welcoming them back to school in September.”