Staff 'ecstatic' after outstanding Ofsted judgement at school where children 'thrive'

Staff at Boldon Nursery School are ‘ecstatic’ after the setting was judged to be outstanding following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors highlighted how children “thrive and do exceptionally well” thanks to the wide ranging learning opportunities and the high aspirations of staff.

The report praised the staff for having a “detailed understanding” of each child and described how the children displayed “exemplary” behaviour and attitudes to learning.

Staff at Boldon Nursey School have been celebrating their outstanding Ofsted report. | Boldon Nursery School.

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Lisa Walton said: “We are overwhelmed with the response in the report from the two inspectors. We couldn’t be more proud of what we do and it’s fantastic this has been recognised by Ofsted.

“All the staff were ecstatic when they found out about the outstanding judgement and the governors were also really emotional.

“We have been through the difficulties of the Covid pandemic and brought the nursery back to life.”

Ms Walton was particularly pleased that inspectors recognised the school’s “unique bespoke curriculum” and inclusive ethos.

Inspectors said: “Leaders have designed a curriculum that helps children succeed. They have carefully considered what children need to know and be able to do. This helps children be ready for their next stages of learning.

“Adults skilfully ensure that children encounter high quality interactions and teaching opportunities across the provision.

“Adults precisely understand the learning pathways for each area of learning and children benefit from activities that support their development in many ways.”

“The precise support and guidance given to all children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), enables children to make a flying start to their learning journey.” Lead inspector Emily Stevens also commended the school on the development of children’s literacy as well as the wide array of additional learning opportunities.

She said: “Adults use interactions between children to embed and extend communication and language.

“If children need support to name and understand different objects they are supported well to do so. “Leaders have carefully planned a comprehensive offer that takes children off site regularly.

“Visits are seamlessly connected to the learning children do in the nursery school.

“Children revisit different locations such as the coast to embed and extend their learning. They visit across the school year to understand how the seasons impact on the different locations they go to.”

The report also praised the school’s relationship with parents.

Inspectors said: “Parents celebrate the range of skills and knowledge that the school equips children with.

“One parent summed up the comments of others by saying, ‘Boldon Nursery School is an amazing environment for children to grow and develop’.”