The South Shields students off to study medicine after another successful A Level results day
A Level results day brought just what the doctor ordered for several South Tyneside students who have secured places to study medicine.
Students from Harton Academy Sixth Form and St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields, look to have promising futures in the field as they head off to prestigious universities across the UK.
Emily Jones, 18, will study Medicine and Surgery at her first choice of Newcastle University, while friend Emily McKerill, 18 from Harton, is set to study Medicine at the University of Leeds, and Aaida Eghbal, 18, at the University of Nottingham. All the girls attend St Wilfrid’s RC College.
“I feel very relieved, and very surprised,” said Emily Jones.
Emily McKerill added: “I’m so happy it’s all over. I’m excited but scared about starting university.”
Harton Academy students, Tchornigh Forder, 18 and Cameron Peattie, 18, have also secured their first choice on competitive medicine courses.
Tchornigh who is going to the University of Leeds, said: “I’m very happy with these results. The hard work has paid off.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Cameron, heading to the University of Edinburgh, added: “I’m absolutely thrilled, it was a really nice surprise.”
Harton Academy saw a one hundred percent pass rate among students, with 68 percent receiving grades A*-C.
Richard Burroughs, director of sixth form at Harton Academy, said: “Harton Academy Sixth Form is once again very proud of the strong results achieved by the students and we are delighted that so many have progressed on to what they hoped for. We are confident that the class of 2019 will go on to be successful in the future and positive ambassadors for the Academy.”
Head of School at St Wilfrid’s, Mark Price commented: “We are delighted with another set of excellent A Level results. These results are a testimony to the hard work of our students and staff, and the support provided by parents and guardians. Students have again achieved some incredibly strong results and we are delighted that so many of our students are now able to pursue what they aspired for in the future.”