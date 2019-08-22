'The students and staff work harder than ever' - Harton Academy celebrates GCSE success
Harton Academy pupils have made their school proud after achieving top GCSE results.
The school based on Lisle Road, South Shields, has seen an incredible 63% grade 9-4 pass rate in English and maths.
And a total of 99% of students achieved at least one qualification.
Mahrin Ahmed, 16, from South Shields, was one of the school's top achievers, earning ten grade 9s in all subjects, including maths and science.
She said: "I am so grateful to have the support of my family and teachers.
"I have worked hard, but without their support these results wouldn't have been possible."
Artemy Novokhrost, 16, from South Shields, achieved five grade 9s.
He will go on to study at Harton Sixth Form and is considering a career in computer science.
He said: "I'm shaking! My family are over the moon."
Lauryn Waters, 16, from South Shields, earned five grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and an A* in further maths.
She said: "I am going to study A levels at Harton Sixth Form and long term I would like a career in mechanical engineering."
Harton Academy executive head teacher Sir Ken Gibson said: "Students have achieved fantastic GCSE results yet again.
"But the results have come as no surprise because the students and staff work harder than ever these days.
"After 40 years of coming into results day, it still fills me with pride and joy to see the happy, smiling faces of students who are joining us for the sixth form or going on to pastures new."