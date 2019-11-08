South Tyneside teacher sickness absences

These are the 16 South Tyneside schools where teachers take the most days off sick

The Shields Gazette can today reveal the primary and secondary schools across South Tyneside where teachers took the most days off for illness.

By Sarah Wilson
Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:00 am
This data was published by the government in September 2019 but was collected in November 2018 and sickness absence figures relate to the 2017/18 school year. These are the latest figures available. They show the average number of days taken off sick by teachers at each school. These are the 17 South Tyneside primary and secondary schools for which data was available where the most days were taken off for illness. Across England, a teacher took 4.0 days off sick on average.

1. Whitburn Village Primary School

Whitburn Village Primary School came out top for teacher sickness absences, with 14.7 days taken off on average.

2. East Boldon Junior School

In second place was East Boldon Junior, with an average of 8.7 days taken off over a year

3. St Joseph's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School

8.4 days on average were taken off for illness at St Joseph’s.

4. Laygate Community School

At Laygate Community School, 8.2 days on average were taken off over a year for teacher sickness.

