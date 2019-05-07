Top award for historic South Shields Marine School

World-renowned South Shields Marine School is on the crest of a wave after winning a prestigious education award.

Forging and developing landmark links with institutions in countries around the world led to its success at the 2019 Educate the North Awards.

Founded in 1861 and the world’s oldest marine training centre, and today part of Tyne Coast College, the marine school clinched the prestigious International Partnership category at a ceremony in Manchester.

Judges were impressed at how it has transferred its long-nurtured skills and expertise to support other nations to better train their own Merchant Navy mariners.

Principal John Roach hailed the win as acknowledgement of the school’s world-leading skills training - and said it was secured due to the contribution of all staff within its overseas partnerships team.

He added: “Everyone involved has played their part in this success, including staff in the general marine office, the academic and vocational teaching team, Curriculum Leaders and Heads of School.

“We have wonderful partnerships with institutions overseas, but we also see ourselves as forging essential partnerships with individual students who come to us to train. They all play such a crucial part in our success.

“While we see this award as recognition of our outstanding global work, we are not standing still and even now are working to develop a greater presence in other countries.”

He added: “I was honoured to collect the International Partnership Award, but I did so on behalf of everyone at the marine school who is involved in our international partnerships.”

Judges were told how the school’s international reputation comes from expertise that delivers high-levels skills and leads to highly paid life-long employment for cadets.

The Educate the North Awards launched five years ago to celebrate and recognise best practice and excellence in education in the north of England.

South Shields Marine School is a centre of expertise for trainee mariners from the UK and overseas, many arrive as cadets sponsored by leading shipping companies.

Facilities include a multi-million pound computerised Marine Simulation Centre, state-of-the-art marine engine room and electrical plant, and a dedicated Marine and Offshore Safety Training Centre in Wapping Street, South Shields, one of the UK’s major offshore training facilities.