Two award winning authors are taking part in a writing festival in South Tyneside

A pair of leading authors will be sharing their stories at a writing festival.

Book worms and budding writers can meet multi award winning and bestselling authors, Mark Billingham and Erin Kelly, at a special event in South Shields this month.

Author Erin Kelly.

On Friday, May 24, both Mark and Erin will be appearing at The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, as the final event of the third annual WRITE Festival, which is currently underway.

And the two authors will not only be talking about their work and careers, but also sharing their tips and advice on everything from story structure to character building.

Mark Billingham is one of the UK's most acclaimed and popular crime writers. Known mainly for his series of novels featuring Detective Inspector Tom Thorne, which have twice won him the Crime Novel of the Year Award.

Mark also had a successful career in television and stand-up comedy.

Author Mark Billingham.

Joining him will be Erin Kelly, a leading mystery writer, whose first book The Poison Tree became a major ITV drama.

She also wrote a novelisation based on the BAFTA-award winning TV series Broadchurch.

Tania Robinson, head of culture at The Word, said: "We at The Word are proud that the WRITE festival has taken off so well. Every year

our audience is flourishing and attracting people of all ages.

"With two of the leading authors joining us for the last night of the festival, it is sure to be a fascinating and an extremely captivating night."

The event starts at 7pm, tickets are £5 per person and it is suitable for ages 16 and over.

For further information about The WRITE festival, and to book tickets, visit www.theworduk.org/write.