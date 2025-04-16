‘We are thrilled’ - Hebburn primary school secures top national award for outdoor play

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:55 BST
A Hebburn primary school has achieved a prestigious award.

The community at Hebburn Lakes Primary School, on Campbell Park Road, are celebrating earning the prestigious Platinum OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning) School Award.

In receiving the honour, it means that the school has been placed in the top 1% of schools nationwide that integrate outdoor play and learning into their school culture.

The award aims to highlight a school’s dedication to providing an inclusive and dynamic playtime experience for all pupils.

The community at Hebburn Lakes Primary School are celebrating receiving a Platinum OPAL Award.The community at Hebburn Lakes Primary School are celebrating receiving a Platinum OPAL Award.
The community at Hebburn Lakes Primary School are celebrating receiving a Platinum OPAL Award. | Other 3rd Party

At Hebburn Lakes, there are 11 unique outdoor spaces that offer students a stimulating array of opportunities that encourage create thinking, risk-assessment and hands-on learning.

Children are able to enjoy access to a wide variety of outdoor spaces, including the Cozy Caravan, Wheelie Wednesday, The Lakes Beach, and performance areas.

There is also dedicated zones for water play, mud exploration, den-building, and the school’s imaginative Hobbit Hut.

Children at Hebburn Lakes have 11 unique outdoor areas to play in.Children at Hebburn Lakes have 11 unique outdoor areas to play in.
Children at Hebburn Lakes have 11 unique outdoor areas to play in. | Other 3rd Party

The outdoor experiences are designed to help the pupils become more confident, capable and better equipped to face future challenges.

Staff at Hebburn Lakes have noted that the seamless integration of outdoor play across various year groups has helped to foster a positive and collaborative environment within the school community.

Mrs Docherty, assistant headteacher at Hebburn Lakes, has expressed her delight at the school receiving the prestigious award.

Outdoor play is integrated throughout the culture at the school.Outdoor play is integrated throughout the culture at the school.
Outdoor play is integrated throughout the culture at the school. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “We are thrilled to receive the Platinum OPAL award, but even more so by seeing our children actively engaged in meaningful outdoor play.

“It’s incredible to witness how play contributes to their development, making them more resilient and better at navigating challenges both in play and in life.

“Together, we work, learn, and achieve to create an environment where our children can grow and thrive.”

The outdoor experiences are designed to help children become more confident, capable, and better equipped to face future challenges.The outdoor experiences are designed to help children become more confident, capable, and better equipped to face future challenges.
The outdoor experiences are designed to help children become more confident, capable, and better equipped to face future challenges. | Other 3rd Party

You can find out more about Hebburn Lakes Primary School by visiting: https://www.hebburnlakes.co.uk/.

