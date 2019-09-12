One of the student's creations

Students aged 9-15, from Feminine Grace Beauty School, based in Hebburn, celebrated a year’s worth of hard work at their graduation ceremony on Saturday, September 7.

The event saw the 16 graduates showcase their fantasy-themed make-up designs on live models to around 100 guests at Jarrow Hall.

The school, which runs sessions several times a week, gives students from the age of 8-16, the opportunity to develop a range of make-up skills.

Caroline Ormston with daughter Amber Amy Dodd and the Mayor and Mayoress

Since January 2019 the girls have been working on their fantasy project, tasked with researching the theme, creating a mood board and then pulling together the final piece, to be displayed to their chosen piece of music on stage.

Set up by Caroline Ormston in 2016, the school is aimed at budding make-up artists who want a head start for a career in beauty, as well as those who just want to make friends and have fun.

“It gives them the confidence and a taste of what a beauty career could be like,” explained Caroline.

“The girls who have left me have gone on to really hit the ground running at college because they know it all already.”

Students at work on their creations

She continued: “This year the standard has been the highest it has ever been.

“For some of the girls this is their third year with me and they have just got better and better.

You can really see their growth to where they are now. They are just amazing.

“The families come and watch and you could see their parents thinking ‘wow’”

Students at work on their creations

There were additional prizes awarded to extra special students on the night, with the title for overall achiever going to Charlotte Park.

Grace Caine won the under 12's prize for best make-up and Eve Powell took home the over 12’s prize and the award for best mood board.

“It was a very proud day as always” added Caroline.

“We were so lucky to have such a gorgeous venue, it was really beautiful, and local businesses have been very generous donating prizes.”

Some of the student's creations

Student Abbie Ord with South Tyneside Mayor Coun Norman Dick