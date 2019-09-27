The 14 care homes in and around South Shields ordered to improve by the CQC in 2019

These 14 care homes have all been classified as 'requiring improvement' by the CQC

Picking out a nursing or residential home for an elderly loved can be a difficult task, particularly when you want to ensure they receive the best level of care.

By Claire Schofield
Friday, 27th September 2019, 10:32 am
These 14 care homes within a seven mile radius of South Shields have all been assessed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and classified as 'requiring improvement' this year. The CQC rates each care home separately on safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership. The full reports can be viewed on the CQC website here.

1. Garden Hill Care Centre

Requires improvement in: safety and leadership. Rated 'good' for effectiveness, care and responsiveness. Latest report published on 19-Sep-2019

Photo: Shutterstock

2. Appleby

Requires improvement in: safety, effectiveness and leadership. Rated 'good' for care and responsiveness. Latest report published on 22-Sep-2018

Photo: Google

3. Willow Court Care Home

Requires improvement in: safety and leadership. Rated 'good' for effectiveness, care and responsiveness. Latest report published on 13-Sep-2019

Photo: Google

4. Haven Court

Requires improvement in: safety and leadership. Rated 'good' for effectiveness and responsiveness. Latest report published on 28-Sep-2018

Photo: Shutterstock

