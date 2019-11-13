Almost 2,000 people in South Tyneside now dependent on alcohol, according to new figures

The number of alcohol dependent people in the North East is rising

Figures from Public Health England show that the number of adults in the region who are dependent on alcohol is 36,711 in 2017/18 – a rise of 1,741 from the figure of 34,970 in 2010.

That means one in 17 people in the region have a major drink problem.

In South Tyneside there were 1,929 people dependent on alcohol in 2010 and the figure now stands at 2,399 – a rate of 19 people per 1,000.

Addiction treatment experts, UK Addiction Treatment (UKAT), say the closure of five rehabilitation facilities since 2013 has left the region with only one residential unit.

Figures elsewhere in the region showed a similar increase.

In Sunderland there were 4,538 people dependent on alcohol in 2010 and the figure now stands at 4,986 – a rate of 21 people per 1,000.

In Hartlepool there were 1,187 people dependent on alcohol in 2010 and the figure now stands at 1,372 – a rate of 18 people per 1,000.

In County Durham there were 6,984 people dependent on alcohol in 2010 and the figure now stands at 6,885 – a rate of 15 people per 1,000.

UKAT’s treatment lead, Nuno Albuquerque, said: “Councils assumed lead responsibility for alcohol service provision in 2013, yet the numbers of people needing treatment is rising.”