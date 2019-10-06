Alzheimer's Society, Memory Walk 2019, South Shields Bents Exhibition Park, South Shields, October 5.

Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk has raised £160K so far with over 1000 people taking part

Emmerdale actor John Middleton launched the 2019, Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk where over 1000 people took part and over £160,000 has been raised so far.

By Candice Farrow
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 08:00 am
Updated Saturday, 5th October 2019, 17:00 pm

Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk held on Saturday October 5, at Bents Exhibition Park in South Shields saw over 1000 people walk 17K, 7K or 1.5K to raise funds for research into dementia and alzheimer’s. Can you spot yourself in our gallery.

1. What angels

A team of three wonderful ladies dressed in tutu's and halo's participating in the memory walk.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Dreamwork

Together making a difference, friends and family gather in Bents Exhibition Park to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society.

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Every name matters

Every person is walking for someone they love, today they honour and support those loved ones.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Colourful characters

Surrounded by emotional people advocating for their loved ones, it's good to remember that everyone involved is still there to have fun.

Photo: Tim Richardson

