Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk has raised £160K so far with over 1000 people taking part
Emmerdale actor John Middleton launched the 2019, Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk where over 1000 people took part and over £160,000 has been raised so far.
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 08:00 am
Updated
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 17:00 pm
Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk held on Saturday October 5, at Bents Exhibition Park in South Shields saw over 1000 people walk 17K, 7K or 1.5K to raise funds for research into dementia and alzheimer’s. Can you spot yourself in our gallery.