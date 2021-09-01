Baby bereavement charity 4Louis creates 'safe haven' for families at South Tyneside District Hospital

The mural was fitted free of charge by Andy and Kayden from Together for Children based in Sunderland.

The room will be used by parents who have suffered the loss of a child, providing them with a safe space on the unit.

Tracey McGurrell, from 4Louis, is pleased the charity has been able to cover the cost of the refurbishment.

North East based baby loss charity 4Louis have upgraded a quiet room on the antenatal unit at South Tyneside District Hospital.

She said: “The room will help so many families and also help with their mental wellbeing after such a traumatic experience."

4Louis, was founded ten years ago by mum Kirsty Knight following the death of her first son, Louis, 12 days before his due date in 2009.

Based at Pallion Industrial Estate, the family-run charity relies on a team of volunteers to make up around 1,500 memory boxes each month, which are distributed to 200 hospitals across the UK.

4Louis founder Kirsty Knight with items from the memory box given to Muslim families.

The memory boxes are then sent to delivery suites, neonatal units and adult oncology.

The charity has also provided financial support, thanks to donations, to help hospitals build their own bereavement suites.

Charity CEO, Bob McGurrell, who is Kirsty’s dad, has previously said that the family knew firsthand how important bereavement suites were in hospitals, as Kirsty had to give birth to son Louis in a normal delivery room.

Since then the charity has covered the full cost of a £175,000 facility to be built at the University Hospital of North Durham.

Inside the newly refurbished quiet room on the antenatal unit at South Tyneside District Hospital.

It also approached Sunderland Royal Hospital and said it needed to have a bereavement suite, which is in place.

The newly refurbished quiet room at South Tyneside District Hospital features a beautiful mural which was fitted free of charge by Andy and Kayden from Together for Children, based in Sunderland.

Charity CEO, Bob McGurrell, said: “We are very grateful for their time.”

He added: "The room will be used particularly for parents who have suffered the loss of a child.

"The loss of a baby is hugely traumatic and this room provides a private safe haven for families within the unit.”