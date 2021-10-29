Whitburn Golf Club held a fund-raising day in aid of Cancer Connections in August .

As well as teams entering the event collecting their own donations, individual holes on the course on the day were sponsored and a number of and raffle and auctions were held.

The Barbour Foundation also donated £2,000 to support the event and with all pledges and donations now collected, the total has reached £6,100.45, to the delight of Cancer Connections organser .

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Simpson and Deborah Roberts

“This is the third charity golf day Whitburn Golf Club has held in aid of Cancer Connections and the support for the local community is immeasurable,” she said.

The exrtra cash injection had come at the perfect time, with donatins still reoverign after locak-down.

"It has been a really difficult time for charities during the pandemic with fundraising being cancelled, so this is an absolutely amazing help for cancer patients in South Tyneside, “ said Deborah.

".A great big thank you to chairman Jim Simpson, Stuart McGibbon and all the amazing supporters at Whitburn Golf Club. The Barbour Foundation are absolutely amazing with their continued support for Cancer Connections.”

Jim Simpson said Cancer Connections was a charity that was close to many people’s hearts: “It is very important to the club to support Cancer Connections – we have got many members who have lost their loved ones to cancer in the past,” he said. "The statistics speak for themselves in terms of how many people cancer does touch.

“It is so well supported because it has a lot of connection with people.

"And it is a local charity – the fact is that it works with people close to us here in the area.”

The event had been a sell-out, he added: "We had a really good turn-out. When we first set the event up three years ago, it was with 18 teams – that is 72 people.

“This time around we had 21 teams, which is 84 people, and that is the most we can actually accommodate on the day.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.