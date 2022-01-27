10 pictures as South Tyneside returns to Plan A regulations with rules on masks lifted

From today face coverings are no longer mandatory in indoor venues, Covid passes are now voluntary for large events and nightclubs and people are no longer being advised to work from home.

Our photographer Ian has been out and about taking snaps of visitors in South Shields as plan B measures are lifted.

Many visitors in the borough today say they will still continue to wear a mask, despite the change in law while others have welcomed the plan A measures.

1. Law change Ron and Lynne Drummond from Wardley will continue to wear their face masks as normal. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c Photo Sales

2. South Shields On the first day of Plan A laws returning some people still chose to wear face masks while others chose to embrace the new freedoms. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c Photo Sales

3. Masks Jean Roberts and Heather Tucknutt from Sunderland see no need to change their mask wearing habits in public despite the law change. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c Photo Sales

4. Freedom On the first day of Plan A laws returning some people still chose to wear face masks in King Street while others chose to embrace the new freedoms while shopping. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c Photo Sales