Mikaila Patterson and a vaccinator at The Glen Medical Group

Mikaila Patterson, 30, who received her first and second vaccine at The Glen Medical Group in Hebburn, was the 1,000th care home worker in the borough to get both jabs.

It comes as health chiefs work towards getting as many people in South Tyneside protected as possible, particularly those working in key care sectors.

From the autumn, it will become compulsory for care home workers to be vaccinated, making people employed in the sector an important group for the borough’s leaders to reach.

Mikaila Patterson at The Glen Medical Group in Hebburn after being vaccinated

Mikaila, who works at Hebburn Court care home in Witty Avenue, said: "I love my job and getting the vaccine helps to protect our residents too. I'm glad all the residents are vaccinated – it brings a peace of mind to them and us.

"The vaccination has helped the care home feel more relaxed, and residents can now see their families with more protection from covid.

"The best thing we can do at the moment is to get the vaccine. I can't believe I am the 1000th care worker to be vaccinated – it's great and I'm proud to represent the care home."

Mikaila is looking forward to the future and hoping to soon be enjoying a well-deserved holiday abroad with her family.

Care homes in South Tyneside have achieved some of the best vaccine rates in the country, with 92% of staff and 98% of residents having been vaccinated.

Tom Hall, director of public health in South Tyneside, said: “I am delighted that so many care workers have made the right decision to be vaccinated, protecting not only themselves and their co-workers but also those they care for who have been at greatest risk from Covid-19.

"This demonstrates a level of professional responsibility and civic pride which is to be applauded.”

He added: “The success of the vaccination programme in South Tyneside has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“Receiving the vaccine is the single best thing people can do to protect themselves and their communities and I urge anyone who has not yet taken up the offer of a vaccine to do so as soon as possible.

"The vaccine has brought hope to everyone and has been a pivotal factor in helping the country return towards a more normal way of life. My thanks go to every single person who has helped roll out the programme and to all those who been vaccinated.

“However, despite the vaccine, Covid is still with us and cases of the Delta variant are on the rise. I would urge people to continue to follow the guidance around hands, face, space and fresh air and continue to do all they can to keep themselves and their communities as safe as possible.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to all care staff and all adults aged 18+ in England. The vaccine is free of charge.

Each vaccination appointment takes around 30 minutes, including booking in, getting the vaccine and a period of monitoring after it has been administered.

Any care home or social workers who may not have had their vaccine can still book one at a convenient time and place via the NHS website or by calling 119.