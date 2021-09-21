55 new Covid cases recorded in South Tyneside, with no further virus-related deaths recorded
Another 55 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Tyneside, with no further Covid-related deaths reported in the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, September 21, that 203 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 135,455.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, September 21, it was announced that 31,564 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,496,543.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 21: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 460
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 503
Cases of coronavirus
55 more cases on September 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 22,646
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 309.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 16: 468
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 89
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 4,297
Based on the latest available information.