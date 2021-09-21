55 new Covid cases recorded in South Tyneside, with no further virus-related deaths recorded

South Tyneside District Hospital

The Government confirmed on Tuesday, September 21, that 203 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 135,455.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Tuesday, September 21, it was announced that 31,564 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,496,543.

Coronavirus testing.

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 21: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 460

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 503

Cases of coronavirus

55 more cases on September 21

Total number of cases since March 2020: 22,646

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 309.7 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 16: 468

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 89

Currently on ventilation: 7

Total admissions: 4,297

Based on the latest available information.

