61 new coronavirus cases confirmed across South Tyneside
Another 61 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded across the borough, but no new virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, December 4, that 127 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 145,551.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, December 4, it was announced that 42,848 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,421,104.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 4: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 500
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 543
Cases of coronavirus
61 more cases on December 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,496
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 299.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 29: 452
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 85
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 4,940
Based on the latest available information.