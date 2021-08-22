71 new coronavirus cases recorded in South Tyneside according to latest figures update
A further 71 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in South Tyneside according to latest daily figures published by the Government.,
The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 22, that 49 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,640.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, August 22 it was announced that 32,253 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,492,906.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 22: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 447
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 497
Cases of coronavirus
71 more cases on August 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,264
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 299.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 17: 452
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 73
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,039
Based on the latest available information.