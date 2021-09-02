A further 130 Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside but no new deaths

The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 2 that 178 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,920.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Thursday, September 2 it was announced that 38,154 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,862,094

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside District Hospital

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 2: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 452

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 500

Cases of coronavirus

130 more cases on September 2

Total number of cases since March 2020: 21,145

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 352 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 28: 532

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 85

Currently on ventilation: 5

Total admissions: 4,150

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.