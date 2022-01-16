A further 277 Covid cases recorded in South Tyneside but no new deaths from the virus
A further 277 Covid cases have been recorded in South Tyneside but there have been no new deaths from the virus.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 16, that 88 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,987.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, January 16 it was announced that 70,924 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,217,280.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 16: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 520
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 568
Cases of coronavirus
277 more cases on January 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 40,131
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,313.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 11: 3,497
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 159
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 5,425
Based on the latest available information.
