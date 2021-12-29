A further 289 people test positive for Covid-19 in South Tyneside as UK records over 180,000 cases

Another 289 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in South Tyneside as the UK records over 180,000 cases

By Sam Johnson
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 6:35 pm
South Tyneside District Hospital

The Government confirmed on Wednesday, December 29, that 57 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,089.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Wednesday, December 29, it was announced that 183,037 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,559,926. Cases include delayed figures from Northern Ireland over a five day period. Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.

Coronavirus testing.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on December 29: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 513

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 563

Cases of coronavirus

289 more cases on December 29

Total number of cases since March 2020: 31,488

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 770.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 24: 1,164

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 41

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 5,100

Based on the latest available information.

