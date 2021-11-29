A further 52 Covid-19 cases confirmed in South Tyneside but no new virus related deaths
Latest figures show a further 52 Covid-19 cases confirmed in South Tyneside but there has been no new virus related deaths in the area.
The Government confirmed on Monday, November 29, that 35 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 144,810.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, November 29, it was announced that 42,583 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,146,915.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 29: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 497
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 543
Cases of coronavirus
52 more cases on November 29
Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,167
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 289.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 24: 437
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 85
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 4,940
Based on the latest available information.