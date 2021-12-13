A further 57 Covid-19 cases confirmed in South Tyneside but no new virus related deaths
A further 57 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in South Tyneside but there has been no new virus related deaths in the area.
The Government confirmed on Monday, December 13, that 38 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,477.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, December 13, it was announced that 54,661 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,873,468.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 13: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 505
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 556
Cases of coronavirus
57 more cases on December 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,115
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 287.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 8: 434
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 5,032
Based on the latest available information
