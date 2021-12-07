A further two people die and another 68 Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside
A further two people have died and another 68 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in South Tyneside, latest figures show.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, December 7, that 180 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 145,826.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, December 7, it was announced that 45,691 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,464,389.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 7: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 502
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 556
Cases of coronavirus
68 more cases on December 7
Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,656
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 282.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 2: 427
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 77
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 4,998
Based on the latest available information.
