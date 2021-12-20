Aim to deliver 25,000 extra covid jabs in South Tyneside before end of 2021 as borough battles Omicron

Although the focus is on providing as many boosters as possible, it’s not too late to get a first or second dose.

Local GP Dr John Lloyd, who is part of the team coordinating the vaccine in South Tyneside, has urged eligible residents to come forward.

Dr Lloyd said: “A year on from our first vaccine, we’re still doing everything we can to give people as much protection as we possibly can.

A covid booster at St John the Baptist Church, Jarrow.

“With pharmacies, three local vaccine centres and outreach to vulnerable patients, we’re expecting to provide 25,000 extra jabs before the end of the year.

“Around two-thirds of eligible patients in South Tyneside have had the booster or a third dose already, and it’s so important to get yours for the extra protection against the Omicron variant.”

The Covid-19 booster jab is now being offered to everyone aged 18 and over when they become eligible, three months (91 days) after their second dose.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, South Tyneside Council’s cabinet member for Independence and Wellbeing, added: “With cases of the Omicron variant soaring across the country it is more important than ever to get the vital protection offered by the vaccine.

“Our partnership approach to rolling out the vaccine has undoubtedly saved thousands of lives but we are determined to carry on in an effort to give as many people as possible the protection they need.

“Please get your booster and do your bit for yourself, your community, social care and the NHS. ”

In most cases, people will get their boosters by booking through the National Booking Service (NBS) online or by calling 119, or receiving a text from their GP.

If you book an appointment via NBS and then receive another appointment via your GP, remember to cancel your other booking.

If you have any questions about your vaccine, contact the National Booking Service, call 119 or the local vaccine contact centre on 0191 283 1925.

A drop-in vaccine clinics is also taking place this week at St. John the Baptist Church, off Nairn St, Jarrow NE32 4HX on Wednesday, December 22, from 9.30am – 3pm.

It follows on from one on Monday, December 20 from 6pm to 9pm.

These sessions are offering first and second doses to over-16s, and boosters to patients who are eligible.

Another option is at Living Waters Church, St Jude’s Terrace, Laygate, SouthShields NE33 5PB, where drop-in vaccine clinics will take place this week.

These clinics will be held on Tuesday December 21 and Thursday December 23, both from 12pm to 4pm.

Further drop-in clinics are likely to be added over the next few days, and these will be advertised at www.getyourjab.uk.

This website also features a booster date calculator to check whether it has been 91 days since your second dose.

