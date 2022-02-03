Almost 200 new Covid cases recorded in South Tyneside but no new virus-related deaths
Three more people in South Tyneside have sadly died from Covid as 158 more cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, February 3, that 303 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 157,730.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, February 3, it was announced that 88,171 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,607,832.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 3: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 542
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 579
Cases of coronavirus
186 more cases on February 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 47,107
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,076.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 29: 1,627
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 183
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,880
Based on the latest available information.
