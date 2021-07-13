Almost 300 new coronavirus cases confirmed in South Tyneside
South Tyneside’s has seen almost 300 new coronavirus cases but no new Covid deaths.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, July 13, that 50 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,481.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, July 13, it was announced that 36,660 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,191,459.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 13: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 429
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
294 more cases on July 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 16,068
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,361.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 8: 2,056
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,530
Based on the latest available information.