Almost 500 new Covid-19 cases in South Tyneside but no virus-related deaths
Almost 500 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in South Tyneside but the borough has seen no more virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, January 13, that 335 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,342.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, January 13, it was announced that 109,133 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,967,817.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 13: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 518
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 568
Cases of coronavirus
477 more cases on January 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 39,215
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,769.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 8: 4,185
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 159
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 5,425
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.