Almost 90 new Covid-19 cases in South Tyneside, but no new virus-related deaths

South Tyneside District Hospital

The Government confirmed on Monday, February 14, that 35 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 159,605.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Monday, February 14, it was announced that 41,648 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,348,029.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronavirus testing.

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on February 14: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 553

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 585

Cases of coronavirus

86 more cases on February 14

Total number of cases since March 2020: 48,306

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 594.8 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 8: 899

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 131

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 5,954

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.