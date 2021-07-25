Another 100 coronavirus cases in South Tyneside, but no further Covid-related deaths recorded
There have been nearly 100 more confirmed coronavirus cases in South Tyneside, but no new Covid-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, July 25, that 28 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,158.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, July 25, it was announced that 29,173 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,697,512.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 25: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 436
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
91 new cases on July 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,402
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 973.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 20: 1,470
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 9
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,693
Based on the latest available information.